Olympic triathlon silver medallist Hayden Wilde is recovering in hospital in Japan after a horror bike crash in Tokyo.

Wilde, denied gold at Paris 2024 by Great Britain’s Alex Yee in a brilliant finish, revealed extensive injuries in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

The incident came just a day after the 27-year-old ran a blazing 10k, threatening the New Zealand national record before falling just 11 seconds short as he finished seventh at the ASICS Tokyo Speed Race in a time of 27:39.

“I’ve been in a bike crash,” Wilde revealed on social media, before detailing his injuries. “Broken 4 ribs. Scapular broken. Injured lungs.

“[I am] surrounded with the best help. Keep you posted. Pretty gutted after such a nice day yesterday. I’ll be in Japan for a few weeks on the mend as due to lungs it’s not possible to travel.”

Wilde secured victory at the opening T100 Triathlon World Tour event in Singapore last month.

He stepped up to the Ironman 70.3 distance to compete in the World Championship on home soil in Taupo, New Zealand late in 2024, though fell just short as he was again pipped late on by Belgium’s Jelle Geens.

The New Zealander has said that he will race fewer Olympic-distance triathlons over the next couple of years to refresh himself ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Wilde has a bronze and a silver from his first two Olympics and will hope to complete the set of medals in California.