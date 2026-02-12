Matt Weston well-placed to end Great Britain’s medal drought at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s Matt Weston is poised for the podium after setting the pace in the opening two runs of the men’s skeleton competition at the Winter Olympics.

Weston posted a new track record of 56.21 seconds on his first run at the Cortina Sliding Centre, with that time broken twice more before he again laid down a new marker of 55.88s to end the day on a combined time of one minute 52.09s, 0.3s ahead of Axel Jungk.

Weston, who is a double world champion, said: “I think I’m pretty happy with the way it’s gone.

“There’s still things that I can improve on which I think is an extremely lucky and fortunate place to be. The fact that I want to improve, I want to chase, there’s still things that I can get time out of.

“But being in first and being in that position is a great place to be.”

Teammate Marcus Wyatt sits in seventh place on a total time of 1:53.21, 1.12s behind Weston and 0.66s off the medals.

He said: “I’m definitely capable of picking up some of that time and fixing those mistakes. It’s just a case of executing tomorrow when it matters most.

“I’m not going to chase, I’m not going to try and think drastic. I’m just going to turn up and do what I try to do every time.”

The competition concludes with two final runs on Friday evening, with the total time of all four heats deciding the winner.