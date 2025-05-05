Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple Olympic swimming champion Gary Hall Jr. received replicas of his 10 Olympic medals after the originals were destroyed during the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

The medals were presented to him by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach during a ceremony at the Games ruling body's headquarters in Lausanne.

"Thank you for the medals," Hall Jr. said in a brief speech. "Never before have 10 Olympic medals been replaced. Probably because no one has lost 10 medals before. I will do a better job at taking care of these.

"The realisation through this process that outweighs any sense of loss is this word of solidarity and what it means which cannot be taken away."

Hall represented the United States at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics, winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens.

The 50-year-old was forced to leave the medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home during the fires which tore through the Los Angeles area.

open image in gallery Gary Hall Jr was given replicas of all 10 of his destroyed Olympic medals ( EPA )

open image in gallery Hall Jr (centre) won his medals across three Olympic Games ( AP )

"When we were reading your tragic story of losing your house and all your possessions and all your worldly properties, this was going straight to our heart," Bach said.

The wildfires killed at least 29 people and destroyed large sections of the Altadena and Pacific Palisades neighbourhoods in Los Angeles, displacing tens of thousands of people. It is estimated to be the most expensive natural disaster in U. history.

“I’m too proud to ask for help, but my worldly possessions right now are the clothes that I was wearing and a toothbrush that I bought yesterday,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times at the time of the fire. “My 10 Olympic medals, everything else I owned and my home and my business were lost.”

Reuters