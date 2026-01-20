Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diana Flores, a world champion and MVP in flag football, has become a pivotal figure in the sport’s burgeoning global profile, even earning recognition from Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

His casual acknowledgement of her by name and position underscored just how far women’s flag football has come, as it gears up for its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

As the signal caller for Mexico’s reigning world champion squad, Flores is a driving force behind the sport’s expansion.

Flag football is rapidly gaining traction, with the NCAA recently incorporating it into its Emerging Sports for Women programme.

Nebraska has notably become the first power conference school to announce a varsity women’s flag football team, set to begin competition in spring 2028.

The 28-year-old has also authored "Flag Football For Dummies”, a comprehensive guide covering everything from game rules to her personal journey, which began at age eight against older players.

open image in gallery Diana Flores is excited for flag football to make its Olympic debut ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The book also delves into the qualities of an elite player, with Flores emphasising that "leadership is the backbone of a successful quarterback."

She expressed her motivation, stating: "I just want to grow awareness of the sport, the importance of the sport for boys and girls, and how it can change lives, help open those doors and opportunities."

She added that the book "challenged me in ways I’ve never experienced before. It's just a huge opportunity for me to pour all the love and passion I have for the game to others."

The sport’s growth is evident in the numbers, with 267,000 girls aged 6 to 17 participating in organised flag football in the US in 2024, a 39 per cent increase since 2020, according to USA Football.

Flores herself is one of the most decorated players, having led Team Mexico to consecutive World Games gold medals and earning the MVP title in 2022. She is also the recipient of the 2025 Game Changer Award from the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Her impactful 2023 Super Bowl commercial, titled "Run with it," further amplified the sport’s visibility. The ad depicted Flores, in uniform, evading reporter Erin Andrews’ attempt to grab her flags, leading to a dynamic chase through various urban landscapes.

open image in gallery Flag football has received support from NFL stars including Patrick Mahomes ( AP )

NFL stars like Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, and Davante Adams, alongside tennis legend Billie Jean King, made cameo appearances, all in pursuit of Flores. The commercial culminated with USA Football quarterback Vanita Krouch running alongside Flores, symbolising the sport’s collective momentum.

Reflecting on the commercial, Flores said with a laugh: "I don’t even have the count. That’s been one of the most amazing moments of my life. It was the first time flag football was showcased in a big platform like that."

Her encounter with Mahomes, where he recognised her before she could fully introduce herself, further solidified the sport’s rising prominence. "I didn't expect that to happen," she recounted, highlighting the unexpected reach of her sport.