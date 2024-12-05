Charlotte Dujardin handed lengthy ban after horse whipping video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended from all competition for one year following a horse whipping controversy that saw her withdraw from Paris 2024.

Dujardin was provisionally suspended by equestrian’s governing body, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, on July 23 as it launched an investigation into a video from four years ago showing her making what she described as “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

The video showed Dujardin repeatedly hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground. Her behaviour sparked widespread condemnation.

The complaint was made to the FEI by Dutch equine lawyer Stephan Wensing on behalf of an unnamed client.

Dujardin is now sidelined from all competition until July next year, with the suspension back-dated to 23 July of this year. The PA news agency understands that she will not appeal.

open image in gallery Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended from all competition for one year ( PA Archive )

In a statement, the FEI said: “The FEI has suspended British Dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 (£8881), effectively concluding the disciplinary proceedings against her.

“Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since 23 July 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

“During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a National Federation.

“British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin‘s ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period.”

Dujardin, who has won six Olympic medals including individual gold in 2012 and 2016, was ditched by sponsors and dropped as an ambassador by global horse welfare charity Brooke and the London International Horse Show.

open image in gallery Charlotte Dujardin has won six Olympic medals ( PA Archive )

UK Sport, meanwhile, suspended Dujardin‘s eligibility to receive public funding.

The 39-year-old could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of cyclist Dame Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied.

Dujardin rose to prominence with individual and team golds at London 2012 while riding Valegro - to a soundtrack that included Land of Hope and Glory. The duo retained the former title and won silver in the latter at Rio 2016.

British Equestrian chief executive Jim Eyre said: “We are confident that this has been a thorough disciplinary process and thank those involved for their professional approach. The sanctions were discussed at board level by BEF and British Dressage and both agreed that the suspension and fine are in line with the parameters outlined in the FEI’s regulatory framework.

“The welfare and ethical treatment of horses has always been a priority and no one involved in our sport should be in any doubt that we expect highest standards at all times.”

British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam said: “We stand united with the FEI in taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches of our equine welfare policies - and this case has proved that these disciplinary processes work, regulardless of the status of the individual concerned.”

PA