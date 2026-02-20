United States and Canada set for politically-charged gold medal clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada and the United States will face off in a politically-charged Olympic men’s ice hockey final on Sunday after successfully negotiating semi-finals against Finland and Slovakia respectively.

US president Donald Trump is reported in some quarters to be considering jetting in for the fixture, and potentially making a fleeting appearance at Sunday’s closing ceremony in Verona.

The match will come at a time of heightened tension between the two nations over tariff rows and president Trump’s repeated assertions that he would like to make Canada the US’s 51st state.

It will be the first gold medal match between the two countries since Canada beat the United States on home ice in Vancouver in 2010. NHL players have returned to the Games for the first time since 2014.

Canada almost blew their chance, falling 2-0 behind against defending champions Finland before rallying to level, then going through when Nathan MacKinnon scored a powerplay goal with 36 seconds left on the clock.

Canada completed their win without star man Sidney Crosby, who was ruled with a lower body injury. However, Canada coach Jon Cooper suggested Crosby will be back in time for the final.

“We have 48 hours to decide that, but I will tell you he’s got a better chance of playing in the gold medal game than he had playing in tonight’s game,” said Cooper.

The US had no such problems against the Slovaks, easing to a 6-2 win, helped by an impressive first period in which Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with just over four minutes on the clock, and Tage Thompson adding a second just before the break.

Vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio attended the United States’ opening match against the Czech Republic. Vance was subsequently booed when his face appeared on a giant screen at the opening ceremony.