The Gabba to be demolished after Brisbane Olympics as new stadium plans unveiled

The Gabba is set to be demolished following the 2032 Olympics as the Queensland government unveiled plans to build a new 63,000-seater stadium for the Brisbane Games.

The new stadium, to be constructed in Victoria Park and host the opening and closing ceremonies and the athletics at Brisbane 2032, will become the Australian state’s home for cricket following the Olympics.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli announced the decision at an event in Brisbane on Tuesday, insisting renovation work to bring the Gabba up to scratch to befit the Games “just wasn’t possible”.

He added: “The experts advised it could not be delivered in the time frame we inherited. There is no longer enough time to get that done.

“It came down to a choice; a choice between the embarrassment of hosting the Games at QSAC (Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre) or a new stadium at Victoria Park.

“It became a choice between spending billions on temporary facilities and temporary stands that delivered no legacy or securing the future of AFL (Australian rules football) and cricket at a new home.

“It became a choice between delivering a Games with an eye to the future or rewinding the clock four decades.

“In the end the choice was clear: the Games must be held at a new stadium at Victoria Park.”

Cricket is returning to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after a 128-year absence and if the sport is retained in 2032, matches could be played at the Gabba before the ground is knocked down.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing to see an Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba’s swansong,” Crisafulli said.

The Gabba first hosted Test cricket in 1931 and has staged 67 men’s and two women’s matches.

Traditionally the curtain-raiser for Australia’s Test summers, that has changed recently and Perth will stage the men’s Ashes opener later this year.

Commenting on the Queensland government’s announcement, Cricket Australia said in a statement: “This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket.”

Crisafulli also rejected the suggestion tennis at the Games would be held at Melbourne Park, which plays host to the Australian Open every year.

Instead, he announced plans for major upgrades to the Queensland Tennis Centre including a 3,000-seat show court arena and 12 new match courts.

“Melbourne will not be taking the tennis from Brisbane, not on our watch,” he said.