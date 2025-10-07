Viral Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec wins gold in European Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yusuf Dekic claimed the gold medal at the ESC European Champions League and proved his relaxed style of shooting is a force to be reckoned with.

The 52-year-old shot to fame in the summer of last year with his performance at the Olympics in Paris as, dressed in a white T-shirt and glasses, he won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sevval Llayda Tarhan.

That was the first ever medal won in shooting for his home nation of Turkey and the almost nonchalant way Dekic went about his business, with his non-shooting hand resting in his pocket, created a buzz on social media.

open image in gallery Yusuf Dekic won the gold medal in the European Champions League after becoming a viral sensation during Paris 2024 ( REUTERS )

Dekic’s lack of professional equipment was also eye-catching at such a high-performance event like the Olympics and his style has seen him excel in the sport.

Alongside a different teammate, Mustafa Inan, Dekic won the gold at the European Champions League in Istanbul, defeating Germany in the final by striking the same pose he had used in the Olympics.

"Representing my country in front of a home crowd, with the tournament held in Istanbul for the first time, is a great honour. Winning gold here makes me very happy,” Dikec told Turkiye Today following his victory.

The Turkish shooter made his Olympic debut in Beijing 2008 at the age of 35 and has featured at every Olympics since then including London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

open image in gallery Dekic became Turkey's oldest medal winner with his silver in Paris ( REUTERS )

In London he finished 13th in the men’s 50m free pistol event and was repeatedly outside the top-10 until his medal performance in Paris last year.

That result earned Dikec a place in history by becoming Turkiye’s oldest Olympic medallist aged 51 years and 212 days old.

He is a multiple national champion and now an eight-time European champion. Dekic has also won two World Championship titles, both in 2014, where he was victorious in the men’s 25m centerfire pistol and the men’s 25m standard pistol events.