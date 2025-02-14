Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashes two indoor world records in one night
Yared Nuguse’s indoor mile record lasted just five days as Ingebrigtsen set the world’s best mark in Lievin, France
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor mile record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, beating last week's mark set by American Yared Nuguse.
Nuguse ran 3:46.63 at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday, but Ingebrigtsen bettered that five days later by over a second, clocking a time of 3:45.14 in Lievin, France.
Twice Olympic gold medallist Ingebrigtsen also took down the world indoor 1,500 metres record with a time of 3:29.63, almost a second better than his own 3:30.60 at the same meet in 2022.
"It feels amazing," said Ingebrigtsen, 24, after his first indoor mile race. "This is what happens in Lievin. I'm a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It's tough, but it's worth it."
Nuguse congratulated his rival. "You win some you lose some, was a lit 5 days," Nuguse wrote on Instagram. "Congrats.”
Both records are subject to ratification.Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 5,000 meters at the Paris Olympics last summer after winning the 1500 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments