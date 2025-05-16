Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Olympic wrestling champion Kyle Snyder has released a statement saying he would focus on “Lord Jesus and my family” after his arrest in a prostitution sting operation last week.

The Rio 2016 gold medallist was arrested for engaging in prostitution in a sting in Columbus, Ohio, last Friday.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his arrest, he posted on X, “I want to thank everyone who has reached out with kindness and support. My focus is on my relationship with the Lord Jesus and my family. This is not [the] conclusion of my journey.”

He ended the post with, “1 Peter 4:17-18”, a Bible passage which reads, “For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear?”

Columbus police spokesperson Caitlyn McIntosh said Snyder had responded to an online advert posted by the force soliciting people “to engage in sexual activity for hire”, and arranged to meet an undercover officer at a local hotel, where he paid them money and requested sexual services.

He was arrested in a hotel room before being released, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday 19 May.

15 other men were also caught in the operation, Columbus police said.

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold when he was still at college, aged 20, during the 2016 Rio Games.

The 29-year-old has also won three world titles and is a silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, as well as a three-time NCAA heavyweight champion at Ohio State.

He was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition by Donald Trump on a two-year term in 2018.

Shortly before his arrest he was announced as part of the Real American Freestyle wrestling league line-up. Fronted by Hulk Hogan, the league’s first event is scheduled for 30 August in Cleveland.