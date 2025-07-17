Give him some brains – Oleksandr Usyk questions Daniel Dubois’ pre-fight antics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk has questioned Daniel Dubois’ “brains” in the build-up to Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight bout at Wembley.

Dubois cut a more relaxed figure during a drama-free open workout on Wednesday and Thursday’s press conference, but previously the 27-year-old from London and his team had seemed eager to get under the skin of the WBA, WBO and WBC champion.

The first flashpoint occurred at Wembley in April when Dubois pushed Usyk in the chest before a day later Don Charles, the British boxer’s trainer, claimed the undefeated Ukrainian deserved an “Oscar” for his antics during their first fight in Poland in 2023.

Usyk required nearly four minutes to recover from a punch from Dubois which was deemed an illegal low blow.

Talk of the contentious incident has dissipated during fight week, but only after Dubois’ emotions threatened to boil over on Tuesday.

The Briton screamed his own name and “the new” in the face of an ice-cool Usyk outside Wembley.

Speaking afterwards about the incident, Usyk said: “I hate stupidity.

“I’m a faithful person. I see only the best in people, but sometimes people show their bad side and even when they’re showing their bad side, I would never judge them.

“I wouldn’t say anything bad about them or say, ‘I do not respect you for that’. In moments like this, I just think, ‘Please God, give him (Daniel) some brains, some understanding and just willpower to get better (from) where he is now’.

“I respect every boxer, every sportsman that is going to the ring, going to the ring meaning to be a fighter.

“Every opponent that I see in the ring is the fighter that came there to make himself better, to become better.”

It was only 23 months ago that Dubois and Usyk shared the ring and the 38-year-old produced a masterful display before going on to prove himself the best in the blue-riband division with two points triumphs over Tyson Fury.

Not long after the end of Usyk’s ninth-round stoppage of Dubois, he went up to his defeated opponent and told him to “keep going”.

Fast forward to the present day and Usyk will step into the ring to face a different Dubois, who has claimed impressive wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua.

Yet the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion warned: “I think that Daniel has gotten better and now he has a championship belt, but I haven’t been staying in one place either. I’ve been growing too.

“After the fight, when Daniel lost, I said don’t make a mistake and never stop and keep going.”

The big question for Usyk in recent years has been how long he will continue and the answer remains for two more fights.

It means Saturday is set to be his penultimate bout, but could a trilogy fight with Fury be the perfect way for the Ukrainian great to bring the curtain down on a stellar career?

“I don’t know. Now my focus is only Daniel on Saturday,” Usyk said.

“No (retirement). Two (more). This and next.

“I’m not going to quit boxing forever. I’m going to be training younger boxers and giving them the experience I’ve gained. Maybe I’ll even become the coach.”