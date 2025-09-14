Jamaica’s Oblique Seville powers to world 100m glory in front of Usain Bolt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oblique Seville was crowned the first Jamaican world 100m champion since Usain Bolt after blazing to a personal-best 9.77 seconds in Tokyo.

World record holder Bolt, who last won gold at a world championships a decade ago, was the guest of honour at the Japan National Stadium and he was treated to a Jamaican one-two on the second night of the World Athletics Championships after Kishane Thompson claimed silver in 9.82secs.

Olympic and defending world champion Noah Lyles collected bronze in a season’s best of 9.89s, in a race that required a restart after the Olympic 200m champion, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, was disqualified for a false start.

“Through the years that I’ve been performing, injury is always the thing that stops me,” said Seville, 24, who trains with Bolt’s former coach Glen Mills.

“This year I showed my dominance straight through the season, and I said, ‘OK, this is my year, I’m going to take this one, and no-one is going to take it away from me’.”

Zharnel Hughes was the fastest Briton in the semi-final heats in 10.03s, but ultimately missed the finals by one place.

The top two from each 100m heat qualified for the final alongside the two fastest-remaining finishers.

Hughes, the 2023 bronze medallist, finished with the same time as Canada’s Jerome Blake. Both were two one hundredths of a second faster than Welsh record holder Jeremiah Azu, the 11th-fastest semi-finalist, while fellow Briton Romell Glave was 15th in 10.09s.

Dina Asher-Smith finished eighth in a women’s 100m final won by the United States’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in a championship record 10.61s.

Asher-Smith crossed the finish in 11.08s, Jamaica’s Tina Clayton took silver in a personal best of 10.76s and Olympic champion Julien Alfred collected bronze in 10.84s.

“I would have loved for my times to be a bit shinier over the 100m, but given the year that I’ve had and everything I’m so happy with just how I came into these championships,” Asher-Smith said.

“Obviously, I want a lot more in the 200m. But yeah, I’m happy to have made a global final in what has been a very difficult year for me.”

Jefferson-Wooden ran the fourth-fastest women’s 100m in history.

“This year has been nothing short of a dream,” she said. “To be able to put together the perfect race at the right time just means so much to me.”

Asher-Smith booked her place as one of the two-fastest remaining finishers, a spot Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, then Amy Hunt, also briefly occupied.

Neita was second-quickest of all the athletes from the women’s 100m heats, but came fourth in the first semi-final behind the United States’ defending champion Sha’Carri Richardson, who stumbled but still claimed the other non-automatic finals place.

Their heat required a restart after a potential false start for Richardson was reviewed, but the American was shown a green card.

“I’m angry,” said Neita. “What happened with my race? I don’t know what happened with the false start, I just knew it wasn’t me, I said that out there.”

Olympic 400m silver medallist Matt Hudson-Smith revealed he felt something in his hip after finishing fourth in his first-round heat.

Hudson-Smith still qualified for Tuesday’s semi-final, but faces questions over his fitness he could not immediately answer after crossing the finish line in 44.68s, enough to go through as one of the six fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

“It felt flat, and my hips are a bit iffy,” Hudson-Smith said. “I was running, and I felt, ‘Oh no my hips don’t feel good’. I got through it, but it hurt. I don’t know, I really don’t know, I literally had nothing. It’s weird.”

Charlie Dobson and Samuel Reardon also saw themselves through.

Revee Walcott-Nolan missed out after finishing eighth in her 1500m semi-final heat, but there was good news for Ireland’s Sarah Healy, who shares a coaching team with Keely Hodgkinson, as she booked a berth in Tuesday’s final.