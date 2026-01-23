Over 30 million tune in to watch college football championship game attended by Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indiana's 27-21 victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday attracted an average of 30.1 million viewers, making it the second-most watched game on record. The broadcast peaked at 33.2 million viewers in the first half.

This year's final fell just short of the inaugural CFP title game on 12 January 2015, which drew 33.9 million viewers. That contest saw Ohio State's 42-20 victory over Oregon, featuring Ezekiel Elliott's 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Hoosiers' win against the Hurricanes also ranked as the most-watched American sports telecast – outside of the NFL – since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. In that match, the Chicago Cubs secured their first title since 1908 with an 8-7 victory over the then-Cleveland Indians.

Monday's game significantly surpassed last year's CFP title game, which drew 22.1 million viewers for Ohio State's 34-23 win over Notre Dame.

The game may have drawn extra attention thanks to the attendance of US president Donald Trump.

Trump was joined by his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and granddaughter, Kai, at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Kai was seen with her left arm in a sling. After making her debut in the Ladies Professional Golf Association last November, Kai revealed earlier this month on social media that she underwent surgery to repair wrist injuries.

Trump received a thunderous reception from the crowd as he was seen waving during The Star-Spangled Banner.

According to reports, Ivanka’s husband and former White House adviser, Jared Kushner, and their two sons, Joseph Frederick and Theo James, were also at the game, as was Kai’s mom, Vanessa.

Indiana’s victory sealed their first national title as they completed an undefeated season in front of Trump and his family, while millions from around the country tuned in to watch the dramatic finale to the college football season.