Patrick Mahomes makes prediction on Travis Kelce future amid retirement rumours

Patrick Mahomes expects Travis Kelce has a “lot of football left in him”, with the Kansas City Chiefs star facing an uncertain future after Sunday’s Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce turns 36 next season and there was considerable speculation over whether the All-Star tight end would announce his retirement if the Chiefs won a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Instead, the Eagles dominated in New Orleans and ran away with a 40-22 victory, as Kelce was limited to just four receptions for 39 yards.

Afterwards, team-mate Mahomes was asked about whether he thinks Kelce will return as a Chief next season and said he will “make that decision on his own”.

"He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch,” Mahomes said.

“He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moments.

“But it's if he wants to put in that grind, to go out there and play 20 games to get to the Super Bowl. He's done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I know he still has a love for the game. He'll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own.”

In the build-up to Super Bowl, Kelce had admitted that his opinion on retirement “changes every single day” but told reporters earlier in the week that he still saw himself playing football in three years.

"Hopefully still playing football,” Kelce said when asked about his future. “I love doing this, I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me.

“We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession.

“I've been doing that in my offseason. But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."

Kelce has also said that his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift, had not attempted to deter him from playing in the NFL if that was what he wanted.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce said. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”