Super Bowl 2025 pundits and commentators for ITV and Sky Sports

Super Bowl LIX sees the Kansas City Chiefs chase an unprecedented “three-peat” as Patrick Mahomes and co. take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid’s men again led the way in the AFC this season to set up a bid for a third consecutive NFL crown, but face a tough test against a staunch Eagles defence and star-laden offensive unit.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles two years ago in Super Bowl LVII and will hope to produce another strong performance on the biggest stage.

Television viewers in the United Kingdom will have their choice of broadcaster for the game with Sky Sports and ITV both showing the action live. Fox Sports have the rights to the game in the United States with their primary commentary pairing of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call.

Here are the punditry line-ups for both channels:

Sky Sports

Sky’s coverage will be anchored by long-time presenter Neil Reynolds. He will be joined by a three-strong punditry line-up consisting of:

Ndamukong Suh

open image in gallery Ndamukong Suh (left) faced Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII ( Getty Images )

Former defensive tackle Suh played for five franchises during his career, finishing up with the Eagles in 2022. Drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in 2010 after a dominant collegiate career at Nebraska, Suh collected 71.5 sacks in the NFL and was named to the all-decade team for the 2010s. He was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV-winning team, beating the Chiefs to the Lombardi Trophy.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

open image in gallery Ryan Fitzpatrick enjoyed a long, varied NFL career ( AP )

Across 17 seasons, Fitzpatrick started at quarterback for nine different NFL teams - a record for the league. Smart, savvy and tough, the former signal-caller has also become a regular analyst for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football in the United States and was also part of Sky’s coverage last year.

Phoebe Schecter

open image in gallery Phoebe Schecter (right) has become a prominent NFL personality in the United Kingdom ( PA Wire )

Ex-captain of Great Britain’s women’s national American football team, Schecter was part of the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff in 2017 and has since become a familiar face on British television coverage of the NFL.

ITV

ITV’s broadcast will be led by the versatile Craig Doyle, a regular on rugby coverage and morning talk shows in the United Kingdom and his native Ireland. Alongside Doyle will be:

Osi Umenyiora

open image in gallery Former defensive end Osi Umenyiora has drawn praise for his punditry ( Getty Images )

Two-time Super Bowl champion Umenyiora proved a highly effective pass-rusher for the New York Giants during his playing career. One of only five British-born Super Bowl winners, the 43-year-old has been a stalwart of the BBC and ITV’s coverage for nearly a decade.

Jason Bell

open image in gallery Jason Bell has appeared on ITV and Sky Sports this season ( Getty Images )

The other half of a Umenyiora/Bell double act that has drawn praise, the ex-cornerback’s playing days were more modest than his colleague’s but still included stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants. The energetic Bell appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and has worked regularly on Sky Sports over the last few seasons, but reunites with Umenyiora for Super Bowl LIX.

How can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

Free-to-air coverage on ITV1 begins at 10.45pm GMT ahead of an 11.30pm GMT kick off. Subscribers can also watch online on ITVX.

Extended coverage on Sky Sports NFL starts early at 2pm to build up to the big game.