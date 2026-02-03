How does overtime work in the Super Bowl?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Seattle Seahawks are back at the Super Bowl in 2026 for the first time in over a decade, but standing in their way are the ever-present New England Patriots.

For The Patriots, they return to The Big Game with a new quarterback - Drake Maye, in only his second season in the NFL.

During Tom Brady’s time as the Patriots’ franchise quarterback, the New England side made 10 Super Bowl appearances - winning seven of them.

Much has changed since then and the Seahawks recent record over the Patriots is very strong - winning four of their last five meetings.

Ahead of the game, bookmakers have the Seahawks as slight favorites but are expecting it to be a tight affair. As such, fans may need a recap of the overtime rules after changes were brought in in 2022 – here’s everything you need to know:

What are the Super Bowl overtime rules?

The rules for overtime are slightly different in the postseason to those used during the regular season.

According to the official NFL website, overtime rules for postseason games are as follows:

In overtime, play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed.

There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.

The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend, unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.

Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. The only exception is if the team that begins overtime with the ball commits a safety. In that case, the kickoff team wins the game

Each team gets three timeouts during a half.

The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.

If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

Rams Seahawks Football ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

When did the rules change?

The NFL amended overtime rules ahead of the 2022/23 season, after a now-famous overtime win from the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 AFC Divisional playoff game.

Before the rule change, if a team scored a touchdown on the opening drive, it would automatically end the game.

In that match in 2022, the Chiefs won the coin toss ahead of overtime, giving them the first possession, and Patrick Mahomes rushed for four yards before completing five passes for 50 yards and eventually throwing an eight-yard touchdown pass for Travis Kelce.

This touchdown gave the Chiefs the win and left the Bills unable to get a chance to reply with a play of their own, with many pointing out how the Chiefs’ luck on the coin toss heavily contributed to the win.

Now, each team is guaranteed to have one possession in overtime, even if the first team to get the ball does score a touchdown.

How often does the Super Bowl need overtime?

Despite the match being played yearly since 1967, only two Super Bowls have ever needed overtime to decide the result.

One of those came in 2024 when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers drew 19-19 in regulation time before the Chiefs went on to earn a 25-22 win.

Before that, the only Super Bowl to ever require overtime was LI, between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in 2017.

The Falcons had earned a 28-3 lead at one point in the third quarter, before Tom Brady helped the Patriots rally to 28-28 by the end of regulation time.

In overtime, New England won the coin toss and eventually earned a 34-28 win after a touchdown from running back James White secured one of the most famous Super Bowl wins in history.

How can I watch Super Bowl LIX?

Viewers in the UK can watch the action for free on Channel 5.

Sky Sports will also broadcast the game live as will DAZN via NFL Game Pass.