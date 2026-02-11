How ESPN plans to transform the Super Bowl into a year-round experience

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ESPN is poised to transform the Super Bowl from a singular annual event into a year-round experience, as the network prepares for its inaugural broadcast of the NFL's championship game in 2027.

The broadcaster, which will carry the Super Bowl for the first time, recently unveiled its extensive plans leading up to the showpiece event in Los Angeles.

At the forefront of this ambitious promotion is "Year of the Super Bowl," an initiative promising widespread programming and content across ESPN, ABC, and various Disney platforms.

Andy Tennant, ESPN's vice president of Super Bowl planning, underscored the significance of this undertaking.

"I never thought I’d have the opportunity to work on an ESPN Super Bowl, and I know so many of my colleagues who have been here as long as I have or even longer would say the same thing," he stated.

"We’re the first 24/7 sports network to ever be a rights holder to broadcast the Super Bowl. We see that not only as an opportunity, but we see it as a responsibility."

open image in gallery Bad Bunny lit up the Super Bowl on Sunday ( Getty Images )

The cross-company efforts, spanning ESPN and the Walt Disney Company, commenced with "The Handoff" following Super Bowl 60.

Chris Berman anchored the initial coverage from Santa Clara, California, before transitioning to Scott Van Pelt, who presented a 90-minute Super Bowl wrap-up from SoFi Stadium, the venue for Super Bowl 61 on 14 February 2027.

Further content includes the 60-second "We’re Going" spot, featuring Disney characters alongside ESPN and ABC personalities.

The series "I Scored a Touchdown" has also launched, spotlighting 61 players who have scored in the NFL's biggest game, beginning with New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree.

Additionally, "The Biggest Game" podcast, hosted by Jeremy Schaap, premiered this week with an episode featuring Chris Berman, who has covered 44 consecutive Super Bowls.

New episodes are slated for weekly release closer to the NFL draft in April, with more content and marketing campaigns expected throughout the offseason.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro articulated the broader vision: "This fan-focused initiative unites our company’s beloved brands with industry-leading storytelling and technology to showcase football’s greatest stories, heroes, and moments like never before.

“Across our platforms, screens, and parks, we’ll build momentum throughout the year toward Super Bowl 61 — a monumental event for sports fans everywhere and for ESPN."