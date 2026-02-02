What to expect at Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of the big game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake Maye and Sam Darnold are in for a different type of blitz at Super Bowl Opening Night.

Thousands of reporters from across the globe have gathered for a zany spectacle that kicks off the week’s festivities on Monday night.

Maye and the New England Patriots (17-3) take on Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks (16-3) on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

First, they will meet more than 6,000 credentialed “reporters” who will pepper them with questions ranging from the standard football topics to the silly and off-beat stuff.

An event that began as a daytime introduction of the teams has evolved into a live, ticketed, prime-time showcase on national television.

open image in gallery Darnold’s resurgence will be the top storyline of the week. A No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018, Darnold is thriving on his fifth team ( AP )

Maybe someone will propose to Maye, like a female reporter dressed in a wedding dress and veil once did to another Patriots quarterback: Tom Brady.

Maye is already married and he’s here seeking a Super Bowl ring. The Patriots are aiming for an NFL-record seventh Lombardi trophy and first without Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

First-year coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a linebacker with New England, inherited a 4-13 team and has them on the verge of their first championship parade in seven years.

Maye had a sensational sophomore season, becoming a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards while leading the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl.

A stifling defense has led the way for the Patriots in the playoffs, holding three opponents to just 8.7 points per game.

This is a Super Bowl rematch from one of the most memorable endings among the first 59. The Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 when Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson’s pass from the 1 in the final minute on Feb. 1, 2015.

open image in gallery Maye had a sensational sophomore season, becoming a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards while leading the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl ( AP )

The Seahawks had the NFL’s stingiest defense this season, led by tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Seattle allowed just 17.1 points per game.

But Darnold’s resurgence will be the top storyline of the week. A No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018, Darnold is thriving on his fifth team.

Despite winning 14 games with Minnesota in 2024, the Vikings let Darnold walk away in free agency. He became the first quarterback to lead two teams to consecutive 14-win seasons and has proved his doubters wrong. Now, he’s trying to help Seattle win its second Super Bowl in the franchise’s fourth appearance in the game.

At least Darnold has experienced this week’s shenanigans. He was a backup quarterback to Brock Purdy when the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago.