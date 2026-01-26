Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philip Rivers has reportedly withdrawn his name from consideration for the Buffalo Bills' head-coaching vacancy, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the discussions, with The Athletic first breaking the news.

The 44-year-old quarterback, who recently emerged from retirement to play three games for the Indianapolis Colts last month, had interviewed with the Bills on Friday.

Buffalo's search commenced on Wednesday, just two days after Sean McDermott's nine-year tenure as head coach concluded.

open image in gallery Sean McDermott was fired by the Buffalo Bills earlier this month ( AP )

Rivers was considered a particularly intriguing candidate for the role, despite his lack of prior NFL coaching experience.

Following his initial retirement after the 2020 season and before rejoining the Colts this year, he spent five years coaching a high school team in his native Alabama.

His extensive 18-season NFL career, primarily with the Chargers, provided him with vast offensive knowledge and valuable connections within the league.

Crucially, he commands the respect of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, having mentored him previously, and both share the same agent.

Allen is actively participating in the interview process, which is being led by general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula.

Including Rivers, Buffalo has now met with seven candidates, having interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Sunday.

On Monday, the Bills were scheduled to interview Davis Webb, the Broncos' pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a day after Denver's defeat in the AFC Championship game.

The 30-year-old Webb, a former quarterback, spent three of his seven NFL seasons in Buffalo, predominantly on the team's practice squad. Allen has previously lauded Webb's insights and influence during his time with the franchise.

The Bills' coaching search currently has no definitive timetable, with the club yet to disclose how many more candidates they intend to interview.