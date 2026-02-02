NFL confirms new multiyear deal to play at iconic stadium abroad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NFL will return to Madrid in 2026 and beyond.

The league has reached a multiyear deal to keep playing regular-season games at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

It did not immediately say the length of the new agreement or which teams will play in 2026.

The Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears currently have marketing rights in Spain as part of the league’s Global Markets Program, which awards NFL teams rights in areas outside the U.S. to “build brand awareness and fandom through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities.”

The first NFL regular-season game in Spain was played at the Bernabeu last November as the Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime before a crowd of 78,610 fans.

( Getty Images )

It was the seventh — and final — international game of the season, the most ever in one year for the league as it continues to expand globally.

NFL Spain country manager Rafa De Los Santos said the multiyear agreement to playing games in Madrid “underlines our commitment to the market and enables us to continue to engage fans year-round and invest long-term in initiatives like NFL Flag and youth participation.”

The NFL said Spain is “an important market globally,” with 11 million fans. It said it will also focus on developing the league’s flag football initiatives across the country.

After the first game in Madrid last year, there had also been talks of the league also trying to organize a game in Barcelona at some point.

The NFL played for the first time in Dublin and Berlin in 2025. It also returned for a second straight year to Sao Paulo and played three more games in London.

The NFL said it planned to increase the number of international games to a point where each team will get to play a game abroad every year. Goodell said last year the NFL also wants to play in Asia.

This year, it will go to Australia and add a game in Rio de Janeiro. It will also play a game in Munich, Germany, and three in London, with “additional games to be announced.”

The NFL says it has played 62 regular-season games outside the U.S. so far, with London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, Sao Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto as hosts.