NFL confirms teams set for London and Dublin in International Games 2025
London will host three regular season games, with Dublin handed its first-ever regular season game as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park
The NFL has announced three match-ups for London in the International Games 2025 and a first-ever regular season game to be played in Dublin, Ireland.
The NFL will also visit Berlin, Germany, Madrid, Spain and Sao Paulo, Brazil in a bid to further expand its presence in international markets.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host back-to-back games with the Cleveland Browns facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 5 October before New York Jets v Denver Broncos on Sunday, 12 October.
The third and final game in London sees the Jacksonville Jaguars battle the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 19 October.
Croke Park will also welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings to Dublin on Sunday, 28 September, with Kevin O'Connell’s side tasked with back-to-back games abroad.
“The 2025 NFL London Games will deliver another unforgettable football experience for fans in the U.K., with game one of the series marking the milestone 40th game in the capital, " said General Manager of NFL U.K. & Ireland Henry Hodgson.
“With two exciting matchups at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium, we’re building on nearly two decades of NFL history in London. The interest in our game globally has never been stronger, and we look forward to welcoming NFL teams and fans from around the world to London once again.”
“Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “U.K. fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025.”
“The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets,” said Broncos President Damani Leech. “Broncos Country has no borders, and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can’t wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos’ proud international history.”
“We’re excited to return to London this October to help drive the NFL’s continued growth on the international stage,” said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. “Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is one of the largest sports and entertainment organizations in the world and growing the Rams footprint globally is a key priority for our team, whether through year-round engagement across our seven global markets or playing abroad. We look forward to facing the Jaguars in a world-class environment like Wembley Stadium, the national stadium of England, which will be a memorable experience for our players, coaches, and fans.”
NFL International Games 2025
*Indicates designated team
- 5 September: Los Angeles Chargers* (opponent to be announced May 14), Corinthians Arena São Paulo, Brazil, KO time TBC
- 28 September: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers*, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland, 14:30 GMT
- 5 October: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns*, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K., 14:30 GMT
- 12 October: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets*, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K., 14:30 GMT
- 19 October: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars*, Wembley Stadium, London, U.K., 14:30 GMT
- 9 November: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts*, Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany, KO time TBC
- 16 November: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins*, Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain, 14:30 GMT
