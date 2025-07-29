Raiders star Christian Wilkins cut from NFL team after meeting room kissing incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Las Vegas Raiders star Christian Wilkins has been released from the team after being reported to HR after kissing the top of a teammate’s head.

A source told ESPN that the defensive tackle had intended the incident, which took place inside a team meeting room, to be “playful” but that the recipient of the kiss had taken offense.

“We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team,” the Raiders said in a statement shared to social media on Thursday.

“This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field.”

The teammate had reportedly not been impressed by the incident, which had been reported to HR and investigated internally, ESPN reported.

open image in gallery Las Vegas Raiders star Christian Wilkins has been released from the team after being reported to HR after kissing the top of a teammate’s head ( Getty Images )

However, according to the outlet, the kiss incident was not the sole reason that Wilkins was released by the Raiders.

Wilkins, who joined the Raiders in 2024, sustained a foot injury last October and underwent surgery. He was later asked by the team to undergo a second surgery, but declined.

He signed a four-year contract with a $110 million deal with $84.75 million guaranteed, though the release will reportedly cost him the remainder of the contract – around $35 million.

“With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season,” said the Raiders in a press release,” the Raiders statement added.

open image in gallery A source told ESPN that the defensive tackle had intended the incident, which took place inside a team meeting room, to be ‘playful’ but that the recipient of the kiss had taken offense and reported it to HR ( Getty Images )

A non-injury grievance has since been filed on Wilkins’ behalf by the NFL Players Association.

The Raiders declined to comment further on the matter.

Prior to his stint at the Raiders, Wilkins spent the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he bagged nine sacks in 2023 – a career best.

He also collected 17 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 quarterback hits in just five games in 2024 before undergoing the first surgery for his foot injury.