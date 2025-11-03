Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels, suffered a horrific injury during his team’s 38-14 defeat to Seattle on Sunday after landing awkwardly on his left arm following a hit by a defender.

Daniels was dragged to the floor in the fourth quarter and stuck out his nonthrowing arm to brace his fall which then bent backwards forcing the QB off the pitch with 7:29 remaining on the clock.

His injury capped off a terrible evening for the Commanders who let in five touchdowns and surrendered 418 yards as the Seahawks swept to an impressive win.

To make matters worse, Daniels’ injury is his third — and perhaps most significant — of the season and came in his first match back following a hamstring issue. Daniels also missed two games earlier this season with knee issues.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn used his post match media time to reveal that Daniels had injured his elbow but couldn’t explain why the QB remained on the field with the scoreline out of reach in the fourth.

"Obviously like the hindsight, you don't want to think that way, where an injury could take place," Quinn said. "Obviously we're more conservative in that spot to run and hand off and not have reads to go, but just the end result — obviously, I'm bummed."

The Commanders fell behind early on Sunday and trailed 31-7 at halftime with Daniels running for 51 yards on 10 carries.

"I think that's his nature. He wants to be aggressive and make plays," Quinn said. "He's got confidence in the other players. I do know that. So it's not like, 'I have to do more, I have to do things that are outside of playing in that way.' We also have to have everybody. Injuries happen and you hate it."

As a rookie last season, Daniels led Washington to the NFC championship game — its best season since 1991. Now the Commanders are 3-6 after four straight losses.