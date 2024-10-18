Jaguars vs Patriots: How to watch NFL London game in the US and UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The NFL touches down in London for one last time in 2024 on Sunday, as the New England Patriots face the Jacksonville Jaguars under the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium.

Both teams arrive on a run of poor form, sitting bottom of the AFC East and AFC South respectively with a record of 1-5. The Patriots fell 41-21 to C.J. Stroud’s Houston Texans last time out, while the Jags were humbled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, losing 35-16 to the Chicago Bears, as Caleb Williams ruled proceedings despite the best efforts of Trevor Lawrence.

The Pats are unbeaten in the English capital, having taken down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 in 2009 and the St. Louis Rams 45-7 in 2012. London is a regular base for the Jags, who possess an equal 6-6 record after playing there 12 times over the last decade.

Both teams will be wary of continuing their skid as struggling offence meets extremely penetrable defence. The Jags continue to let the opposition walk through and are regularly conceding 35+, but we’re yet to see the Pats put up more than 21 points this season.

The Wembley turf is an excellent opportunity for one of these sides to inject some momentum into a poor run.

When is Jaguars vs Patriots?

Jagaurs vs Patriots takes place on Sunday 21 October at 2:30 p.m. BST (9:30 a.m EST) at Wembley Stadium, London, UK.

How can I watch in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch selected games each week on Sky Sports and the Sky Go streaming service, with two games shown on Sunday evening alongside the marquee night game each Thursday, Sunday and Monday. Sky will also show Redzone on Sky Sports Mix, with highlights from all the other games on Sunday.

Monday Night Football will be shown live on Channel 5. All other games will be available via DAZN’s NFL Game Pass and Amazon Prime Game Pass.

25% off the Season Pro Upfront:

Standard Tier: £119.99

Ultimate Tier: £159.99

50% off the first 3 months in the Installment plan:

Standard Tier: £7.99 for 3 months then £15.99

Ultimate Tier: £9.50 for 3 months then £18.99

How can I watch it in the US?

For US viewers, the games can be streamed via NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more. Broadcasts will continue on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN/ABC, while Netflix will exclusively show two games on Christmas Day as part of a three-year deal.

NFL Week 7 US TV schedule (all times Eastern)

Sunday, October 20

9:30 a.m. — New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network

1 p.m. — Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns, CBS

1 p.m. — Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings, FOX

1 p.m. — Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers, CBS

1 p.m. — Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts, FOX

1 p.m. — Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants, FOX

1 p.m. — Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons, FOX

1 p.m. — Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills, CBS

4:05 p.m. — Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders, CBS

4:05 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams, CBS

4:25 p.m. — Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers, FOX

8:20 p.m. — New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC

Monday, October 21

8:15 p.m. — Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN

9 p.m. — Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Chargers, ESPN+

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

