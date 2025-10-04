Arthur Jones, former NFL star and brother of UFC champion Jon Jones, dies aged 39

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arthur Jones, a defensive lineman who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and won a Super Bowl with the team has died at the age of 39.

Emergency services attended his home in Syracuse, New York, just before 11am on Friday morning after his pacemaker went off, automatically sending a message to his doctor. However Jones, who had a pre-existing heart condition, had already passed away by the time medical help arrived, according to reporting by News Channel 9.

During his NFL career, Jones spent four seasons with the Ravens after being picked in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, before enjoying brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders..

Jones, whose younger brothers Jon Jones and Chandler Jones are a former UFC heavyweight champion and an ex-New England Patriots star respectively, announced his retirement from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’s sudden passing,” Baltimore Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

“Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.

“He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic – always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends. We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur.”

open image in gallery Arthur Jones was a key cog in the Baltimore Ravens’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII ( AP )

Jones’s finest moment in the NFL came when he helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season

He sacked 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans and also had a fumble recovery in that Super Bowl.

That came during the best period of his career, with 8.5 of his 10 sacks coming in a two-season stretch from 2012-13.

Having been born in Rochester, New York, Jones spent his college career at nearby Syracuse and racked up 38.5 tackles for loss in his time there, a school record for an interior defensive lineman. He was a first-team All-Big East selection each of his final two seasons.

“Arthur Jones was a tremendous player and even better person,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said. “We were fortunate that Arthur continued to support our football program after his playing career. He impacted many of our student-athletes, always with a smile and uplifting message.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press