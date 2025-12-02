Mayobridge Marvel: Charlie Smyth’s monster kick silences doubters on NFL debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There were some raised eyebrows in the small village of Mayobridge in County Down when local boy Charlie Smyth embarked on his American dream, but with one monstrous swing of his right boot on his NFL debut all doubts were kicked into oblivion.

The 24-year-old former Gaelic footballer, also a qualified Irish-speaking schoolteacher, showed “ice cold in his veins” to land a “phenomenal” 56-yard field goal at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday in the Saints’ 21-17 loss to the Dolphins.

It was Smyth’s opening act in his first regular-season game for the Saints, which he followed with one of the most accurate onside kicks of the NFL season – less than one year after joining American football’s International Player Pathway Program.

Irishmen featuring in a regular NFL game are as rare as a full barrel of Guinness at the end of St Patrick’s Day and his efforts were met with joyous celebration in his home village’s two bars, where free rounds were gleefully accepted.

But Mayobridge GAA club secretary Thomas O’Hare admitted there were initially plenty of doubters when Smyth opted to trade in a bright future in Gaelic football and a career in teaching for a punt on a professional NFL contract in early 2024.

O’Hare has known Smyth “for most of his life” and watched him develop through the Mayobridge club’s age groups.

He told the Press Association: “It’s a funny thing. When Charlie started going to these (NFL) trials, our club was in the middle of the season. He missed a game on a Sunday morning and we were all saying, ‘What the f*** is this fella doing?’

“Our village is small and Gaelic football, the club championship, is everything and I was one of those saying, ‘What is this man doing?’ No-one could really believe it.

“But what Charlie has done is surreal. It’s just crazy. I’ve followed him since he was a small child. They had a good wee local (Gaelic football) team and Charlie was always one of the star players.

“He had a massive kick in Gaelic football, but for him to go and perfect the art of place-kicking in the NFL so quickly, it’s crazy.”

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore described Smyth’s field goal as “phenomenal”, adding post-match on Sunday: “Charlie’s earned this opportunity. We have a lot of confidence in him. He obviously has the leg to make some big-time kicks.”

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was equally impressed by Smyth’s kick, adding: “It was ice cold, ice cold in his veins.

“I think that’s tough, whenever you’re sitting around the whole game, you’re trying to stay warm. I think he did a really good job just coming in. I was really proud of him stepping up there.

“That (onside kick) is a huge play. Charlie was a huge deal for us.”

Jude McAtamney (New York Giants) earlier this year and Neil O’Donoghue (Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and St Louis Cardinals) 1977-1985 are the only other Irish-born kickers to feature in a regular NFL game.

While O’Donoghue had a background in hurling and hockey, McAtamney, like Smyth, started out in Gaelic football, the latter an Ulster Under-20 Championship winner with County Down as a goalkeeper in 2021.

“Charlie was never a goalkeeper until recently,” O’Hare said. “He always would have played out, in midfield. He’s a big fella, six foot four. He took the free-kicks and put it over the bar.

“He used to practice them up in the field at Mayobridge. You used to see him practising these free-kicks off the ground aged about 12 or 13.

“That’s a decent thing to have in Gaelic football because if you have someone good at that, you’re halfway to winning because you get a lot of frees during the game.

“More recently he was playing for Down in the under-20s and he was put in as goalkeeper. He was a good keeper, but more so because of his long kick, the goal-kicks, restarts.

“Those have got like soccer now, where every goal-kick is possession-based. They no longer just hoof it out, you need someone who’s accurate and that’s how Charlie developed as a goalkeeper.”

Smyth was told he would be Saints’ starting kicker on Friday and immediately rang his parents, Leo and Julie, who jumped on the first available flight to Miami, via Chicago, with his sisters Caitlin and Molly, to share in their boy’s dream coming true.

He signed a three-year deal with the Saints in April 2024 and revealed then that he had no intention of languishing in the practice squad to “earn a wee bit of money and then go home”.

Smyth said: “For me, it’s not about money, it’s about being the best version of myself and representing my country on a world stage and inspiring younger lads to follow suit.”

O’Hare believes the NFL is growing in popularity among Ireland’s younger generation and said he was proud to describe Smyth as the perfect role model.

“He’s such a gentleman and a lot of the children here really are captivated by him,” O’Hare added.

“And they have really taken to him in America. He’s got the Irish accent, he’s big. He’s sort of got everything going for him.

“He’s just a good lad. And grounded. When he comes home for Christmas or in the summer he’ll be up at the club playing pool or darts. He’s one of the boys.

“He knows where he’s from. That’s one thing about him. He’ll never get carried away. He comes from a good family and they’ll not let him. It’s not in his nature to do that anyway.”