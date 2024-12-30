Every sportsperson named in the New Year Honours list 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Gerald Davies have been knighted in the New Year Honours.

Southgate led England to two consecutive European Championship finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, making him the most successful incumbent since Sir Alf Ramsey.

The 54-year-old, who left the role shortly after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July, becomes the fourth former England manager to receive a knighthood, after Ramsey, Sir Walter Winterbottom, and Sir Bobby Robson.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt paid tribute to Southgate, saying his honour was “richly deserved”, that he “embodied the best of English football” and hailed him as “one of our greatest ever managers”.

She added that Southgate had “inspired players to share his pride in representing England” and that it had been “a privilege to know the man and the manager.”

Davies, the former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing who subsequently served as president of the Welsh Rugby Union, has also been knighted for services to his sport and for voluntary and charitable service in Wales.

Davies played for Wales between 1966 and 1978 and won three Grand Slams. He toured with the Lions in 1968 and 1971 making five appearances.

“I feel very emotional about it. I am surprised by it. Words are really quite inadequate to describe it,” Davies told the PA news agency.

“It comes out of the blue. I was dumbstruck in many ways, but you don’t achieve these things on your own.”

open image in gallery Hannah Cockcroft (PA) ( PA Archive )

Nine-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft, who has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and Olympic 800 metre gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, who becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), are among stars of Great Britain’s Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games teams who have been honoured.

Here we look at the full list of honours for those in the sporting world:

KNIGHTHOOD (KNIGHT’S BACHELOR)

Gerald Davies, CBE, former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing and lately president of the Welsh Rugby Union, for services to rugby union and to voluntary and charitable service in Wales, Pontypool.

Gareth Southgate, OBE, lately England football team manager, for services to football, Harrogate.

COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Penny Briscoe, OBE, Paralympics GB chef de mission, for services to Paralympic sport, Nottingham.

Hannah Cockroft, OBE, nine-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to athletics, Chester.

OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Rod Bransgrove, lately Hampshire County Cricket Club chair, for services to sport, Winchester.

Martin Brundle, sports broadcaster and former F1 driver, for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting, London.

Ken Davy, Huddersfield Giants owner and former Huddersfield Town chair, for services to community rugby league, Huddersfield.

Helen Glover, MBE, for services to rowing, Maidenhead.

Tully Kearney, MBE, three-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to swimming, Walsall.

Erin Kennedy, MBE, two-time Paralympic gold medallist cox, for services to rowing and to breast cancer awareness, Henley-on-Thames.

Samantha Kinghorn, MBE, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to athletics, Nantwich.

Tony Martin, lately Super League touch judge, for services to rugby league, Oldham.

David Moyes, former Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland, West Ham manager, for services to football, Lytham St Annes.

Tom Pidcock, MBE, double mountain bike Olympic champion, for services to cycling, Leeds.

Lauren Rowles, MBE, three-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Bracknell.

Duncan Scott, MBE, double Olympic gold medallist, for services to swimming, Stirling.

Alice Tai, MBE, three-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to swimming, New Milton.

Jaco Van Gass, MBE, four-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to cycling.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Elllie Aldridge, Olympic gold medallist, for services to sailing, Portland.

Lola Anderson, Olympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Henley-on-Thames.

Dina Asher-Smith, three-time Olympic medallist, for services to athletics, London.

Dawn Astle, The Jeff Astle Foundation founder, for services to footballers with dementia, Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

Georgie Brayshaw, Olympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Wallingford.

Paul Caddick, Caddick Group founder and co-founder of Leeds Rugby Limited, for services to sport, Wetherby.

Marissa Callaghan, Northern Ireland and Cliftonville footballer, for services to football and the community in Northern Ireland, Belfast.

Sophie Capewell, Olympic gold medallist, for services to cycling, Cheadle.

Adrian Christy, Table Tennis England chief executive officer, for services to table tennis, Milton Keynes.

Stephen Clegg, two-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to swimming, Edinburgh.

Mike Cope, Ebbw Vale Cricket Club and Football Club president, for services to sport, health and wellbeing, Ebbw Vale.

Dimitri Coutya, double Paralympic gold medallist, for services to fencing, London.

Emily Craig, Olympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Maidenhead.

Andrea Dobson, for services to rugby league, Sheffield.

Mark Downes, Angling Trust international team manager, for services to angling, Redditch.

William Ellard, two-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to swimming, Beccles, Suffolk.

Dave Ellis, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to para-triathlon, Loughborough.

Emma Finucane, Olympic gold medallist, for services to cycling, Stockport.

Sabrina Fortune, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to athletics, Mold.

Finlay Graham, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to cycling, Manchester.

Imogen Grant, Olympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Henley-on-Thames.

Jodie Grinham, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to archery, Crawley.

Alan Hansen, lately broadcaster and former Liverpool and Scotland footballer, for services to football and broadcasting, Southport.

Sandra Hardacre, for voluntary services to athletics in Scotland, Livingston.

Lauren Henry, Olympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Lutterworth.

Keely Hodgkinson, Olympic gold medallist, for services to athletics, Salford.

Jenny Holl, double Paralympic gold medallist, for services to cycling, Macclesfield.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Olympic silver medallist, for services to athletics, Liverpool.

Elizabeth Jordan, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to cycling, Guildford.

Dannielle Khan, for services to cycling, Alcester.

Susannah Levy, Women’s Sport Trust trustee, for services to diversity and inclusion in sport, London.

George Lucas, for services to tennis and to sports management and administration in Northern Ireland, Hillsborough.

Nathan Macqueen, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to archery, West Calder.

Simon Macqueen, Sport England director of strategy, for services to sport, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.

Katy Marchant, Olympic gold medallist, for services to cycling, Leeds.

Poppy Maskill, three-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to Swimming, Middlewich, Cheshire.

Stephen McGuire, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to boccia and young people, Hamilton.

Gail Munro, Stranraer Ice Rink manager, for services to curling, Stranraer.

Stephen Neilson, British Handball chair, for services to handball, Troon.

John Nixon, lately English Football League Trust chair, for services to football, Carlisle.

Bryony Page, Olympic gold medallist, for services to trampoline gymnastics, Sheffield.

Alan Phillips, lately Welsh Rugby Union team manager and former Wales hooker, for services to rugby union and to charity in Wales, Porthcawl.

Luke Pollard, for services to para-triathlon, Markfield, Leicestershire.

Derek Prentice, Great British Luge Association honorary vice-president, for services to luge, London.

David Rickman, Royal and Ancient Golf Club governance and chief of staff executive director, for services to golf, St Andrews.

Hannah Scott, Olympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Coleraine.

Gregg Stevenson, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to rowing, Colne.

Claire Taggart, for services to boccia, Larne.

Amy Truesdale, Paralympic gold medallist, for services to taekwondo, Chester.

Sophie Unwin, two-time Paralympic gold medallist, for services to cycling, Stockport.

Penny Watson, dementia campaigner, for services to dementia care in football, Nottingham.

Ken Weatherley, Tennis First co-founder and director, for services to young people, Winchester.

Ron Westerman, MidLincs County Youth Football League founder, for services to sport, Lincoln.

Nicola Wilson, Wesko Equestrian Foundation coach and mentor, for services to sport, Northallerton.

Peter Worth, for services to short track speed skating, Nottingham.

Tony Wynne, lately Welsh Amateur Boxing Association president, for services to amateur boxing, Aberdare.