Neptune Play is one of the best new betting sites on the market, and although it is more renowned as an online casino, there’s still a great welcome offer to be had for new customers wanting to use their sportsbook product.

In fact, new customers that sign up using our link can claim £20 in free bets after betting £20 online, along with landing 20 free spins to use on online slots.

To take advantage of the offer, customers must deposit and bet £20 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater, with free bets and free spins credited within 24 hours after the qualifying wager settles.

Read on for more information on the Neptune Play bonus code offer, including how to sign up, key terms and additional information on Neptune Play free bets.

What is the Neptune Play Bonus Code?

The Neptune Play sign up offer is a simple bet and get offer for new customers. Users that bet £20 get £20 in free bets to use across the sportsbook, with the added bonus of 20 free spins.

The offer is only available for customers’ first deposit, which must be £20 using an eligible payment method. There is no need for a Neptune Play promo code to access the offer.

Customers must bet £20 on any Neptune Play sports market with four selections or more with odds of evens or greater.

The £20 in free bets and 20 free spins are credited once your qualifying wager is settled.

Free bets are active for 14 days. Free spins must be used within 24 hours, and can only be used on Book of Dead, which is one of the best online slots.

How to Claim the Neptune Play Bonus Code

Below, we’ve provided a clear, step-by-step guide on how to claim the Neptune Play welcome offer:

Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to enter the Neptune Play sportsbook.

Step 2: Complete the sign up process on the Neptune Play sportsbook.

Step 3: Deposit £20 and bet £20 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Step 4: Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on Neptune Play within 14 days.

Step 5: Customers also receive 20 free spins to use on Book of Dead. The casino bonus expires within 24 hours.

Important Terms to Know

In this section, we have provided some simple detail on the key T&Cs for the offer, though be sure to check the full terms on the website before opting in:

Offer available only to UK-based customers aged 18+, using our link.

Offer can only be claimed once per household and IP address.

Offer is only available with first deposit. Customers must deposit £20 via eligible payment method.

Qualifying £20 bet must be on a sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the bonus bet.

Free spins must be used on Book of Dead slot.

Free spins must be used within 24 hours.

Free spins carry 15x wagering requirement before funds can be withdrawn.

Free bets and free spins are credited within 24 hours of bet settling, and are active for up to 14 days.

Neptune Play Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Neptune Play has two main types of offer for existing customers.

Bet boosts enhance the value of odds for betting markets across the site’s sportsbook – ensuring that customers get the best possible prices on odds – while customers can qualify for bonus free bets by opting-in on promotions at specified times.

Neptune Play Bonus Code Offer Pros and Cons

Below, we break down the pros and cons of the Neptune Play offer using a table.

Pros Cons Simple offer that includes casino bonus Wagering requirements on casino bonus Flexible number of sports available Short timeframe to use casino bonus 14 days to use sign up offer and free bets Requires larger deposit and qualifying bet than other sportsbooks

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should be considered a form of entertainment. It has not and has never been, a dependable way to make money.

Only bet what you can afford to lose and be mindful that it is easy to become immersed in sportsbook and casinos bonuses and this can cause you to lose track of your time and funds spent gambling.

Caution should be applied whether you are using betting apps, casino sites, bingo sites, betting sites or any other form of gambling site or app.

Neptune Play supports safe gambling practices, and offers the use of responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion, to help prevent your enjoyment of gambling sites from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

