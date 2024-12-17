Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price to headline all-female bill at Royal Albert Hall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price will contest a world welterweight unification fight on International Women’s Day in London next year.

The all-British bout will headline an all-women’s world championship boxing event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7.

Next year’s unification clash took shape on Saturday night in Liverpool, where Price defended her WBA title with a third-round stoppage of Colombian Bexcy Mateus and Jonas added the WBC title to her IBF belt by beating Ivana Habazin.

Speaking about next year’s contest, Liverpudlian Jonas said: “It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come.

“Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come.

“Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”

Welsh fighter Price added: “I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want.

“When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales versus England with five world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am number one in the division.

“I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”