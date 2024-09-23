Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated with 22-17 victory over Atlanta Falcons

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Kansas City Chiefs continued their perfect start to the season after a close victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Down by five late in the game, Atlanta missed a couple of chances to score and lost out 22-17.

Two incompletions by Kirk Cousins in the end zone and Bijan Robinson being thrown for a three-yard loss fumbled the game for Atlanta.

Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the night with two touchdowns and one interception, while Rashee Rice netted 12 catches and 110 yards with a touchdown.

Earlier, the Seattle Seahawks bested the Miami Dolphins to take a two-game division lead under new coach Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks also continued their unbeaten streak, winning 24-3 at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Zach Charbonnet came away with two touchdowns and Geno Smith threw 289 yards and a 71-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf.

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered a painful rib injury in the second half, leaving Tim Boyle to try to claw back a 17-3 deficit.

Miami missed a chance to score in the fourth quarter, instead turning the ball over on downs.

Sam Darmoud dominated in a huge win for the Minnesota Vikings over the Houston Texans 34-7.

The Vikings’ quarterback matched his career high with four touchdown passes and an unstoppable Minnesota defence sacked CJ Stroud four times.

The Baltimore Ravens held on for a narrow 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens bagged touchdowns on their first two drives, with Derrick Henry running for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore started the season 0-2, the first franchise to do so coming off a championship game since 2020.

The Los Angeles Rams rallied late for a 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Kyren Williams rushed for three touchdowns, and claimed a fourth with 1:51 left in regulation.

Andy Dalton scored three touchdowns and threw for 319 yards to lead the Carolina Panthers to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22.

Saquon Barkley’s two touchdowns in the final quarter helped the Philadelphia Eagles snatch a 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints held a 3-0 lead courtesy of a Blake Grupe field goal before the contest came alive at the death.

The moment of the match arrived when Barkley ran 65 yards for the Eagles’ first score but another Grupe field goal alongside a Chris Olave touchdown looked like it would give the Saints’ victory.

However, Barkley went in from four yards to clinch the win.

The Denver Broncos secured their first win of 2024 with a 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bo Nix starred for the Broncos as he completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards and ran for 49 yards, including a three-yard touchdown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their perfect start as they ran out 20-10 winners over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Justin Fields staked his claim as the Steelers’ key quarterback after he ran for a touchdown and threw another while racking up 245 passing yards.

The Green Bay Packers secured back-to-back wins with an emphatic 30-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts secured a 21-16 win over the Chicago Bears for the first victory of their campaign, while Malik Nabers caught two touchdowns as the New York Giants held on to claim a 21-15 success over the Cleveland Browns.