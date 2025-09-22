Michael Watson ‘overwhelmed’ after receiving Freedom of the City of London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Watson said it was a privilege to receive the Freedom of the City of London on Monday after a “dark journey” that left him thankful to be alive.

The former British boxer was at the Guildhall to accept the honour 34 years on from his near-fatal world title fight with Chris Eubank Sr.

Watson spent 40 days in a coma in 1991 and had multiple brain operations before he embarked on a remarkable journey to learn how to walk and talk again. Yet in 2017 he was the victim of a traumatic carjacking incident and he reflected on the road to this latest accolade.

Watson, who was made an MBE in 2003, told the PA news agency: “It’s been 34 years since I had my world title fight with Chris Eubank and it’s an honour for me to receive such an award.

“It’s been a very dark journey and I am very overwhelmed I am alive to receive this award. I am very privileged and very happy.

“To see where I am coming from, I have had seven brain operations and I shouldn’t be living. I shouldn’t be alive.

“The doctors are saying I should be bed-bound. It is a miracle I am still alive up to this day. I have been on a very dark journey, I was car-jacked and I thank God that I am alive.

“It is a privilege to be playing the role I am now and inspiring people. Everywhere I go I am inspiring the next generation. I love to be who I am, the people’s champion.

“I am here to help disabled, people that have mental health problems in life, I am just here to inspire everybody in life. It is an honour and privilege to play the role I am playing.”