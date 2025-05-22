Michael van Gerwen exits Premier League after Nathan Aspinall loss in Sheffield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael van Gerwen was knocked out of the Premier League after failing in his win-or-bust mission against Nathan Aspinall in Sheffield.

The seven-time champion has had a miserable campaign and came into the final weekly night in the Steel City having to win.

But he fell at the first hurdle, losing 6-2 to Aspinall, who completed the line-up for next week’s play-offs at the O2 in London.

It is just the second time in 13 years that Van Gerwen, who has won the competition more than any other player, has not made the finals night.

His exit is another stark reminder that he is no longer the top dog in the sport, sitting well below Luke Littler and Luke Humphries.

Aspinall knew that victory would book his place in the top four for the third time in his career and he produced a fine performance, with three ton-plus finishes.

Waiting in the nightly semi-final is Littler, who opened the evening by creating more history after setting a new record points tally.

The 18-year-old demolished Stephen Bunting 6-1 to take him to 42 points – a new high in this format of the competition.

The reigning champion, who is guaranteed to finish top of the standings, put in a staggering performance against Bunting.

He averaged 114.32, threw three 100-plus finishes and was six out of six on the doubles.