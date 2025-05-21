Michael van Gerwen – I’m not in Nathan Aspinall pocket for Sheffield showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael van Gerwen laughed off suggestions he is in Nathan Aspinall’s pocket ahead of their Premier League showdown in Sheffield on Thursday.

If Aspinall beats the Dutchman in the Steel City then he will book his place in next week’s play-offs at the O2 Arena.

Van Gerwen can only reach the capital if he wins the event on Thursday – a big ask considering he is yet to win any of the previous 15 nightly events.

‘The Asp’ has a positive recent record against Van Gerwen, and said he has “got Michael in my pocket at the minute”.

But the Dutchman, who has a winning record over all of their match-ups, retorted: “What’s the overall record?

“What is the record you are talking about?

“You have a little good patch, a little good run, then it’s really easy to beat someone three times in a row in this format.

“I mean, that’s not the hardest thing in the world, but we’re going to see tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a massive night for me. I can’t fail again, simple as that, otherwise I’m out of the tournament.

“Of course, I’m a winner. I’m not a loser. When you’re not performing to capability, then of course, you need to be hurt, otherwise, that’s not a good sign.”

Aspinall, who won night 15 in Aberdeen last week to put himself in pole position to qualify for London, is not fearing Van Gerwen.

He said: “We all know Michael’s not the same animal as he was a few years ago. I’ve got Michael in my pocket at the minute.

“I think he looked really nervous last Thursday, even in the build-up before the game. He just didn’t look his usual confident self.

“All the pressure is on him. What he’s got to do to qualify is a tough ask.”