Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith move into European Championship last 16

Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith progressed into the last 16 of the European Championship but Gerwyn Price crashed out in the opening round.

Van Gerwen is chasing a first televised major of the year and opened with a classy 6-1 victory over Gabriel Clemens in Dortmund.

The Dutchman, who has won this tournament four times, averaged 100.10 in his routine win which saw him set up a second-round meeting with Gary Anderson.

The Scot, a two-time world champion, also averaged over 100 in his 6-3 success against Stephen Bunting.

Smith barely had to break sweat as he demolished Dave Chisnall 6-0.

Smith had one of the toughest opening-round draws but made light work of it, with three ton-plus checkouts, including a 161 to dispose of Chisnall.

Price was an early casualty, though, losing 6-3 to Daryl Gurney while Martin Schindler, the top seed in this tournament based on his performances on the European Tour, was ousted by Dirk van Duijvenbode.

There were also wins for Ritchie Edhouse, Luke Woodhouse and Ryan Searle