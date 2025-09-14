Michael van Gerwen beats Luke Littler to win first televised title in two years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael van Gerwen beat Luke Littler 11-7 in the World Series of Darts final in Amsterdam to pick up his first televised title in two years.

Van Gerwen got his hands on a first trophy in front of the cameras since he won this very competition in 2023, and a win earned him a sixth World Series of Darts Finals crown.

He got to the final with a comfortable victory over Josh Rock in the semi-finals, while Littler came from behind to claim an unlikely win over Gerwyn Price as he aimed to successfully defend his title.

Van Gerwen rattled in three maximums inside the opening five legs and took a 3-2 lead heading into the first interval.

It took Littler six legs to hit his first maximum of the encounter and that helped him seal a 10-dart leg to bring him back on level terms, but his Dutch opponent looked in formidable form and took the next three legs.

Van Gerwen missed two darts at a double to take a four-leg lead into the next break and Littler punished him to cut the deficit back to 6-4.

Littler missed darts to make it 7-7 helped by the partisan Dutch crowd and Van Gerwen pounced to open up a 9-6 lead.

The home favourite wrapped up an impressive victory and got himself back in the winner’s enclosure with a huge 130 checkout, which clinched him an 11-7 win with an average of 98.37.

He told ITV: “We all know what difficulties I’ve had in the last few months, but to do it in front of my home crowd means a lot to me, it’s amazing.

“I’ve never been away, but I’ve had to dig really deep to do this. I love what I do. I hope this is the beginning of a lot more.”

Littler said: “He’s (Van Gerwen) been playing some of his best darts, it’s good to see him back, he’s had a tough time. If he keeps playing like that, there are going to be some good battles.”