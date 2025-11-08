Beau Greaves misses chance to beat Michael van Gerwen at Grand Slam of Darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beau Greaves missed match darts for the chance to claim the scalp of Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 21-year-old from Doncaster had three darts to take out 52 in the deciding leg and claim her second big win in a couple of weeks, having beaten Luke Littler on her way to the World Youth Championship final.

But she could not take it out and Van Gerwen swept in to take a 5-4 win in their Group G clash.

Greaves, who is in the form of her life, having recently won a PDC Tour card, has a crack at another former world champion on Sunday when she takes on Gary Anderson needing to win to stay in the tournament.

Littler cruised through the opening match campaign in Wolverhampton.

The 18-year-old, who is defending the title he won last season, has had a successful week after passing his driving test on Monday and did not have to get out of first gear to ease past Karel Sedacek 5-1 in his Group E match.

Bigger hazards will come against Daryl Gurney and Connor Scutt in his remaining group games over the next week but he is in pole position to overtake Luke Humphries and become world number one.

Humphries is almost certain to lose his place at the top of the rankings, but got his campaign off to a good start, thrashing American Alex Spellman 5-0.

It was a day of shocks in Wolverhampton as Rickey Evans beat Gerwyn Price, Stefan Bellmont saw off James Wade and Wessel Nijman got the better of Josh Rock.