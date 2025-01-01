Michael Van Gerwen wins thrilling match to reach World Darts Championship semis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Michael Van Gerwen overcame Callan Rydz in a thrilling quarter-final to set up a last-four clash with Chris Dobey at the World Darts Championship.

The two men traded maximums in an enthralling contest before Van Gerwen capitalised on a Rydz miss to take it 5-3.

Newcastle’s world number 43 Rydz was in scintillating form – having not lost a set at this year’s tournament before the quarter-finals – and hit another 17 maximums to take his total for the competition to 43, but he found his match in Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman, seeking a fourth world title, averaged 103.10 with 14 maximums of his own to battle his way through to a ninth career semi-final appearance.

“He gave me everything,” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. “He didn’t stop hitting trebles. When I was 4-2 up, I thought I broke him but he never gave up.

“I was getting annoyed at a point! But I did it when I had to and I’m really happy with my performance. My game is in a good place. We are only in the semis, so it doesn’t mean anything yet.

“The game had everything, it had drama, 180s and to be part of games like this gives you a lot of joy. It’s one of the best performances I have done in a long time. I’m over the moon.”

Dobey is into the last four for the first time in his career after rallying from two sets down to beat Gerwyn Price 5-3.

Price continued his trend of making a fast start but missed a number of doubles just as Dobey was finding his groove, averaging 113 in the third set as he began to make inroads.

Price missed the chance to clinch the fourth set and was made to pay as Dobey took that and the next two sets.

It was not all plain sailing – Dobey missed five match darts before finally sealing the deal with a pair of double 18s.

“I’ve never been so nervous throwing at a winning double than I have today,” Dobey said.

“I was thinking about last year and kept thinking, ‘keep going, you will get another chance’. Luckily I found a way over the line. I’m overwhelmed.”