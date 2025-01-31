Michael Smith reveals he is suffering from arthritis in his throwing hand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Michael Smith has revealed he is suffering from arthritis in his right hand and is set to see a specialist.

Smith’s form has dropped off rapidly since winning the world title in 2023 but he made the revelation after losing in the first round of the revamped World Masters on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old, who has also been playing with a shoulder injury, says he has made it public to stop speculation about his performances, having been left out of the Premier League and World Series line-ups this year.

“Feel like this needed to be said as I’m annoyed seeing (people saying) I’m finished or what’s happening, it’s this or that,” he posted on X.

“The last six weeks I’ve had a grade 2 AC shoulder injury and seeking physio every 2/3 days to help that but for 3/4 years I’ve been fighting something else.

“I broke both my wrists when I was 19 and now it’s catching up with me and now suffering with arthritis to my right hand.

“This isn’t sympathy or a cry for help. This is letting you all in to it. I’ve never given up or stopped from any pain.

“I played a World final with a broken hand. I made a UK Open final with a hole in my groin. I’ve won Pro Tours and Euros with problems with my ankle.

“What this statement means is this is me opening up and letting you all know. I didn’t say earlier as I was scared of losing the Premier League or losing World Series but I wasn’t picked anyway so why not now.

“I see the specialist Monday and when I know you will know what will happen over the next month or so.

“I’ll never let anything beat me and I promise I’ll be back very, VERY quickly.”

Smith was beaten 3-1 by Dutchman Danny Noppert on Thursday on a night when world number one Luke Humphries, Josh Rock, Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright all progressed.