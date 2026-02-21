Imperious Luke Littler storms to last 16 of Poland Darts Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Luke Littler produced a ruthless display of power scoring and clinical finishing as he swept past Mike De Decker to move into the last 16 of the Poland Darts Open in Krakow.

As one of the top-ranked players handed a first-round bye, world number one Littler wasted little time in seeing off Belgian De Decker 6-1 with a match average of almost 114.

Littler landed three 180s and returned a 100 per cent rate on his doubles, having never looked back after an early break against the Belgian.

“I definitely needed to put on a performance,” Littler said in quotes on the PDC website.

“It has not gone my way in the first three weeks of the Premier League, but I certainly want to be the first winner here in Poland this weekend.”

Luke Humphries came through a last-leg decider to hold off a fightback from Krzysztof Ratajski, who had been lifted by the home crowd in a first European Tour event to be held in Poland.

World number two Humphries looked in control at 4-1 up, but Ratajski then rallied to break back at 5-3 and again to level the match.

Humphries, though, eventually got over the line when he took out 31 on double four to finally silence the partisan support.

World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen also needed a deciding leg to get past Andrew Gilding 6-5, while Stephen Bunting saw off Niels Zonneveld 6-4 despite having missed 17 darts at doubles.

Jonny Clayton – fresh from his Premier League win in Glasgow on Thursday night – landed six maximums as he beat Adam Gawlas 6-4.

Michael Smith, who was handed a place in the second round after Michael van Gerwen had pulled out due to illness, edged out Joe Cullen in a last-leg decider, while Josh Rock coasted past William O’Connor 6-1.

Luke Woodhouse won five successive legs as he came from behind to run out a 6-4 winner over Callan Rydz, who had gone through after Gerwyn Price also withdrew from the trip to Poland.

In Saturday’s afternoon session, Cameron Menzies had continued his impressive return to action with a 6-0 demolition of James Wade.

The Scot, whose World Championship had ended in disgrace by punching a table following a first-round defeat which left him with an injured hand, followed up his opening win over Ritchie Edhouse with a fine display, landing 50 per cent on the doubles.

Ross Smith beat Daryl Gurney 6-1 and goes on to play Littler for a place in the quarter-finals, while Wessel Nijman dispatched veteran Gary Anderson 6-2, with a match average of just over 103.

Jermaine Wattimena came through a last-leg decider against fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert, who had missed three match darts, and Chris Dobey coasted to a 6-0 win over Connor Scutt.

World Championship semi-finalist Ryan Searle slipped to a 6-2 defeat by Cristo Reyes, Nathan Aspinall beat Darryl Pilgrim 6-3 and Boris Krcmar saw off Martin Schindler 6-4 which puts him into a last-16 match against Humphries.