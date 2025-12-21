Joe Cullen accuses Mensur Suljovic of ‘cheating’ during their second-round clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Cullen branded Mensur Suljovic a cheater after slow play during their second-round clash at the World Championship.

The Austrian was deliberately playing at a snail’s pace during his 3-1 win at Alexandra Palace, but denied any wrongdoing.

Suljovic is notorious for his slow play on the circuit and Cullen could not handle it.

Tensions were heightened further when Suljovic threw the winning dart and ran off to celebrate on the side of the stage, leaving his opponent waiting for a handshake.

Cullen took to social media to condemn Suljovic’s tactics, posting on X: “If that’s darts, I don’t want no part of it!

“Always liked Mensur away from the board but that was plain for all to see!

“I don’t think I’m alone in feeling this way. The old guard will say it’s part of the game but word it how you will – it’s CHEATING! That’s not darts.”

Suljovic had the last laugh, but that joy might not last too much longer, though, with Luke Littler looming in the next round.

“I don’t know, what’s his problem?” Suljovic said denying any wrongdoing. “I give him missed doubles, everything. I like Joe Cullen, a very nice guy.

“I never ever play slow. I do it only for my game. I’m never doing this for him. Sorry Joe, never do this. I love him man.”

Rob Cross eased into the third round with a 3-1 win over veteran Ian White.

It has been a disappointing year for the 2018 champion, with a host of early exits in the major tournaments.

But he still has dreams of adding a second world title and guaranteed a return to Alexandra Palace after Christmas with an accomplished display.

Krzysztof Ratajski will also return after a 3-1 win over Ryan Joyce, while Luke Woodhouse made light work of Max Hopp with a 3-0 success.

Meanwhile, Dom Taylor has apologised for failing a drugs test which saw him kicked out of the tournament.

Taylor was removed after a random anti-doping procedure last week returned a positive result.

The 27-year-old beat Oskar Lukasiak in the opening round and afterwards spoke about how he was on the up following a failed test at the end of 2024 which led to a suspension in January.

Days later he has been thrown out of the competition, pending a Darts Regulation Authority disciplinary hearing.

Taylor wrote on Facebook: “I’m sorry to every single one of my family, friends, sponsors, management team and most important of all, you guys. All my fans, be it outside of darts or inside of darts.

“I need to apologise for blatantly lying to you all in my interview after my win against Oskar last week, as I have been lying to myself and everyone else around me.

“I did complete and finish the course that I was required to do at the end of last/beginning of this year, along with everything else I was required to do and sanctions.”

Taylor said his failed drugs test was a result of a troubled personal life, including the anniversary of the death of his daughter.