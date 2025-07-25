Alice Pumphrey will cheer on Lionesses with no regrets over switch to boxing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alice Pumphrey will sit down to watch the Lionesses’ latest bid for glory on Sunday without a flicker of regret that she turned her back on a promising football career to target success of a different kind in the Olympic boxing ring.

The Blackpool 19-year-old, who has been named in the 16-strong Great Britain squad for September’s World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, was scouted by Manchester United at the age of 11 and signed an academy contract with every intention of making it to the top of the sport.

But Pumphrey became hooked after heading to her local boxing gym for the first time to improve her fitness, and almost immediately made the tough decision to rip up her deal with the Red Devils and devote herself full-time to her new obsession.

“I’d been playing football almost every day since the age of four, and I was scouted when I was 11 and playing with a boys’ team in Fleetwood,” Pumphrey told the PA news agency.

“I went for a trial with United and they said they were going to give me a contract. That meant I could only play for United, so on the days I couldn’t play I got bored and went to the gym for extra fitness.

“After a week I told my dad I wanted to box. He told me to see the season out with United and they tried to convince me to stay. But by then I knew what I wanted to do.”

Pumphrey’s decision has proved a wise one. A slew of English, British and European junior titles followed, culminating in a world under-19 title in Colorado towards the end of last year, and a full-time place on the GB Boxing squad.

She is bullish about her future prospects – having targeted Olympic gold in Los Angeles, followed by turning professional and winning undisputed titles at four different weights – and will stop at nothing to achieve it, uprooting from the west coast to relocate to Batley where she trains in the Purge gym.

Pumphrey, once a fleet-footed left winger, is the same age as Lionesses saviour Michelle Agyemang, who will aim to summon more heroics when England face Spain in the European Championship on Sunday.

But while she will be an avid viewer, the light-flyweight will not once stop to wonder what might have been had she decided not to follow her heart through those gym doors seven years ago.

“I’ve never regretted it,” she added. “In football you’ve got 10 other people and subs who you have to rely on to win a game, but in the boxing ring it’s down to you to perform.

“I don’t like having to depend on other people. In that ring it’s you and the person who is trying to take your head off, and that’s what I love.”