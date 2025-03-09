PA Sport Trivia (10/03/2025)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Sepp Blatter (soccer) – former FIFA president, currently banned from football, born 1936.

Terry Holmes (rugby union) – former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half, born 1957.

Peter Wright (darts) – Scottish two-time World Darts Championship winner, born 1970.

Chris Sutton (soccer) – former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker, born 1973.

Peter Enckelman (soccer) – Finnish goalkeeper, previously with Aston Villa, Blackburn and St Johnstone, born 1977.

Steven Reid (soccer) – former Millwall, Blackburn, West Brom, Burnley and Republic of Ireland midfielder, born 1981.

Samuel Eto’o (soccer) – former Cameroon, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton striker, born 1981.

Jonas Olsson (soccer) – former West Brom, Wigan and Sweden defender, born 1983.

Lassana Diarra (soccer) – former Chelsea, Arsenal, Portsmouth and Real Madrid midfielder, born 1985.

Ivan Rakitic (soccer) – Al Shabab’s former Croatia midfielder, born 1988.

Kadeena Cox (paralympics) – became the first British Paralympian to land gold medals in multiple sports at the same Games since Isabel Barr in 1984 when she won gold in the Women’s C4-5 cycling time trial, following up with another in the T38 400m sprint, born 1991.

Neeskens Kebano (soccer) – DR Congo’s former Fulham midfielder, who is currently at Al Jazira, born 1992.

Jack Butland (soccer) – Rangers and England goalkeeper, formerly of Stoke and Crystal Palace, born 1993.

Nikita Parris (soccer) – Brighton and England forward, previously with Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City, Lyon and Arsenal, born 1994.

Belinda Bencic (tennis) – Swiss player who won gold at Tokyo 2020 and made the US Open semi-finals in 2019, born 1997.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1947: The fourth-wicket partnership between Gulzar Mahomed and Vijay Hazare produced 577 runs in Baroda, India, against Holkar – setting a world record in first-class cricket.

1992: David O’Leary played his 700th game for Arsenal, a record for the north London club.

2001: Roy Essandoh swept Division Two Wycombe into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time headed winner against Leicester at Filbert Street.

2005: Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was fined £5,000 by the Football Association for accusing Manchester United players of diving and cheating, while the club were also hit with a £15,000 punishment after a brawl at Blackburn.

2007: Eddie O’Sullivan’s Ireland clinched their third Triple Crown in four years with a nervy 19-18 Six Nations triumph over Scotland.

2010: The Pakistan Cricket Board banned former captains Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf from the national team for life as part of a crackdown on player indiscipline. Both players went on to represent Pakistan again at international level.

2012: Yamile Aldama won gold for Great Britain in the women’s triple jump at the World Indoor Championships in Istanbul. Tiffany Porter added a silver medal in the 60 metres hurdles, with Dwain Chambers picking up bronze in the men’s 60m.

2014: Kelly Gallagher and guide Charlotte Evans won Great Britain’s first-ever gold medal at the Winter Paralympics with victory in the women’s visually impaired super-G in Sochi.

2016: Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. The Reds progressed after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford a week later.

2017: A leaked draft copy of a review into British Cycling’s world-class performance programme questioned whether the organisation’s board was “fit to govern” and alleged that the governing body changed the outcome of an investigation into former technical director Shane Sutton.

2018: Ireland, who beat Scotland 28-8 earlier in the day, won the 2018 Six Nations title following England’s 22-16 defeat against France.

2019: Ronnie O’Sullivan became the first player to make 1,000 career centuries, clinching the Players Championship title against Neil Robertson with a break of 134.

2021: England Women interim boss Hege Riise was appointed as head coach of the Great Britain team for the Tokyo Olympics.

2022: Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government, freezing the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s planned sale of Chelsea.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDEToday (Monday, March 10)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, West Ham v Newcastle – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1830; Scottish Cup, Livingston v St Johnstone – BBC Scotland 1945; Serie A, Lazio v Udinese – TNT Sports 1 1930; LaLiga, Espanyol v Girona – Premier Sports 1 1955.

TENNIS: Indian Wells Open – Sky Sports Tennis 1800, Sky Sports Main Event 2300.

BASKETBALL: NBA, New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers – TNT Sports 1 2300.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 11)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Barcelona v Benfica – TNT Sports 1 1700, Inter Milan v Feyenoord – TNT Sports 2 1930, Liverpool v Paris St Germain – Amazon Prime 2000; Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich – TNT Sports 1 2000; Championship, Sheffield United v Bristol City – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

HORSE RACING: Cheltenham Festival, Champion Hurdle day – ITV regions 1245.

TENNIS: Indian Wells Open – Sky Sports Main Event 1800 and 2230.

BASKETBALL: NBA, Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks – TNT Sports 2 2330.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which team will join next year’s Formula 1 grid?

2. Following their loss to Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday, how many consecutive Test match defeats have Wales suffered?

3. Who are the current holders of the Women’s FA Cup?

4. Lauren Price became unified welterweight champion with victory against which fighter?

5. The Packers, Bucks and Brewers are sports teams that play in which US state?

6. Who is currently top of the Premier League darts table?

7. South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt will play for which Hundred team this year?

8. Steve McNamara is the head coach of which Super League team?

9. How many Olympic medals has gymnast Max Whitlock won?

10. Where will this year’s Open Championship take place?

ANSWERS: 1. Cadillac; 2. 16; 3. Manchester United; 4. Natasha Jonas; 5. Wisconsin; 6. Luke Humphries; 7. Southern Brave; 8. Catalans Dragons; 9. Six (three gold and three bronze); 10. Royal Portrush.