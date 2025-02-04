Luke Littler Stadium – Warrington name ground after darts champion for one game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warrington’s ground will be renamed The Luke Littler Stadium for one night only in honour of the 18-year-old’s World Darts Championship success.

Wolves fan Littler won a first world title with victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace last month, cementing his position as one of Warrington’s sporting heroes.

The club want to recognise his achievement at the oche by renaming their Halliwell Jones Stadium for their Super League opening night fixture against Catalans Dragons on February 21.

Littler will be in attendance and the guest of honour on the night, leading the teams out and parading the Sid Waddell Trophy at half-time.

Littler, who has already carried his trophy around Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground, said on the Wolves’ official website: “It’s a dream come true that the club I’ve been a fan of since I was young has decided to name the stadium after me for a night.

“It’s an absolute honour and I can’t thank the club enough.”

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick added: “Luke’s achievements on the world stage have been nothing short of incredible, and we are immensely proud to celebrate his success with this special homecoming.

“He’s a true Warrington fan, and therefore renaming our stadium in his honour for our home opener is a fitting tribute.

“A big thank you to Halliwell Jones and Warrington Borough Council for their support in making this happen.”