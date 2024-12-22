‘Almost got everything’ – Luke Littler has nothing on his Christmas wish list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler knows his personalised dartboard will be a present for thousands of children on Christmas Day, but he has not asked for any gifts of his own.

Littler’s journey to becoming the biggest star of the sport began with him using a magnetic board as a three-year-old and he has released one of his own to help inspire the next generation.

But, while his face will be unwrapped in homes across the country on Wednesday morning, the 17-year-old says he has not written to Santa because he has “almost got everything” after a stunning debut year on tour.

Asked what he might be getting for Christmas, Littler, who began his quest to become the youngest world champion in record-breaking style on Saturday night, said: “I don’t know. I don’t even like saying it, but the money I have earned, I haven’t even asked for anything.

“But my mum and dad said they’d got me something. I’ll be grateful, but I haven’t asked for anything. Almost got everything.”

Littler’s success since bursting on to the scene at the 2024 World Championship has seen him transcend the sport and become a household name.

He is also inspiring young players to pick up darts and knows countless children will be giving the sport a go on Christmas Day because of him, but he will not be joining them.

“It’s been crazy,” he added. “I am the only one to bring out a magnetic board. As a youngster it was always the thing I used.

“When I was younger and I got some FIFA points, I’d be absolutely on it all day, but now the kids I know, a lot of them will be on the magnetic boards and proper dart boards. There will be a lot of darts thrown on Christmas Day.

“But I won’t be playing on Christmas Day. No.”