Luke Littler signs with Target Darts after overhaul of management

Luke Littler will be represented by Target Darts on and off the oche after the teenage world champion completed an overhaul of his management.

Littler parted company with Martin Foulds’ ZXF Sports a week ago after stating he would go it alone with help from his family but he has now signed with the darts manufacturer with whom he has worked since the age of 12.

“Target has been part of my career from the very beginning and I’ve always had a great relationship with everyone there,” Littler said.

“I’m really happy to have their backing as I continue to focus on my game and prepare for the big tournaments ahead.”

Littler continued his domination of the game by beating rival Luke Humphries in the final of the World Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the 18-year-old’s fourth major title of the year following his successes at the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay.

However, Littler saw his winning run brought to a halt as he was edged out by Beau Greaves in a last-leg decider in the semi-finals of the PDC World Youth Championship in Wigan on Monday.