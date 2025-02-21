Luke Littler celebrated at the ‘Luke Littler Stadium’ ahead of Warrington game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many in the darts world believe Luke Littler can own Alexandra Palace for years to come – but rugby league has named a stadium after him.

For one night only, the world champion’s hometown club Warrington Wolves rebranded their ground as the ‘Luke Littler Stadium’ for their Betfred Super League game against Catalans Dragons on Friday.

It was part of an evening of celebrations for the teenager’s achievement in becoming the youngest darts world champion last month.

Littler, then 17, defeated Michael van Gerwen at ‘Ally Pally’ to claim his sport’s top prize a year after bursting on to the scene with a stunning run to the final.

Warrington, playing their first home game since that victory, invited Littler – a regular season ticket-holder at what is usually called the Halliwell Jones Stadium – to parade his trophy on the pitch before kick-off.

Littler, who attended the nearby Padgate Academy school, then greeted the teams on to the field before taking up a position in the stands as guest of honour.

“It means a lot, for myself what I’ve done over the last 12-18 months,” the player nicknamed ‘The Nuke’ said on Sky Sports. “It’s going to be a very special night.”

Littler, who also participated in a promotional event for the Cheshire club’s game against Wigan in Las Vegas next week, also asked if he could take one of the stadium signs bearing his name home.

It has almost become an annual tradition in rugby league circles for rival fans to joke about Warrington’s claims that it could be ‘their year’. The club have not won a league title since 1955.

Wire fell at the penultimate hurdle last season when they were beaten in the Super League play-off semi-finals by Hull KR.

Littler said: “I thought last year would be our year but the Hull KR game, we know what happened – but I think we’ve got a really good chance this year.”