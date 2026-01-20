Luke Littler kickstarts birthday celebrations with Saudi Arabia Masters success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler gave himself an early birthday present by beating Michael van Gerwen 8-5 to win the inaugural Saudi Arabia Masters.

The two-time world champion turns 19 on Wednesday and his celebrations began at Riyadh’s Global Theater before heading off for a Dubai break.

“It didn’t work out last week in Bahrain, but I’m really glad to come over to Saudi Arabia for the first time and be the first winner,” Littler told ITV4.

“Us players came over here and didn’t know what to expect. It was a brilliant turnout, so thank you to you guys.

“I will celebrate my birthday now. I will go to Dubai with my family and girlfriend and have three days off.”

Littler stormed into a 4-0 lead with the help of a 132 finish on the bullseye.

Van Gerwen fought back to win three consecutive legs either side of the break before Littler stepped on the gas again.

He hit six 180s and averaged 104.84, but missed out on the 100,000 dollars prize on offer for a nine-dart leg.

If that had been hit during the event, the player would have been given one dart at the bullseye to double their prize to 200,000 dollars.

“Obviously it’s on everyone’s minds, all the players, they know what’s up for grabs,” said Littler.

“If you hit the first treble and then miss you are gutted, but hopefully we can come back here next year and someone will hit a nine-darter.”

Littler had avenged his Bahrain Masters defeat to Gerwyn Price – his first in 22 matches – with a 7-5 semi-final comeback win.

Price had led 4-2 at the break but Littler stormed back after earlier repeating his World Championship final victory over Gian van Veen in the last eight.

Van Gerwen had taken out Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall en route to the final.

But the most successful player in World Series history fell short of an 18th title win.