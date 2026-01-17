Luke Littler eager to be dubbed Golden Bulls by hitting the spot in Saudi Arabia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United fan Luke Littler has designs on becoming ‘Golden Bulls’ at next week’s Saudi Arabia Masters.

Littler, whose hero growing up was Sir David Beckham, will get the chance, along with his fellow competitors, to win 200,000 US dollars (£149,000) if he can hit a nine-dart finish and then follow it up with a bullseye.

It represents the biggest prize in the history of the sport for a nine-dart finish as darts visits Saudi Arabia for the first time and Littler is licking his lips.

“I’d love to do it. Obviously, it’s something that’s an opportunity for all of us players. But I’d love to be the first one to do it,” he said.

“I mean, obviously, (the bull) is a 50/50, shot. I think if I do it, I’m definitely going to take it on, but if I do miss it, then it is what it is. But we’ll have a good go next week.

“I’ve been practicing with the new darts and the other night I hit a nine within 20, 25 minutes. But yeah, hopefully they can work in Saudi and even hit the nine-darter.”

The chance to line his pockets even more will add another dimension to what will already be a different experience in Riyadh.

While alcohol is very much part of the sport in other parts of the world, the tournament will be a no-drink zone because of laws in Saudi Arabia.

Littler, who lost in the quarter-finals of the Bahrain Masters on Friday, is looking forward to a new experience and hopes darts can become a force in the country like other sports have.

“It’s going to be very interesting,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us players to visit a different country, and just experience it all.

“Obviously, Riyahd is massive for the boxing, obviously, hopefully we can go there and make darts big.”

Being in Saudi, Littler is hoping another former Manchester United hero can come to watch.

With Al Nassr not in Saudi Pro League action until Wednesday night, Littler would love to see Cristiano Ronaldo make an appearance.

“It’d be huge. Hopefully he’s not busy and he can come and watch us,” he said.