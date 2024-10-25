Luke Littler suffers first-round European Championship defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Luke Littler fell to another first-round TV tournament defeat as veteran Andrew Gilding produced an upset win at the European Championship in Dortmund.

The 17-year-old Premier League champion crashed out of the World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix events at the first stage in recent months.

Gilding made it an unwanted hat-trick for Littler – 36 years his junior – as the former UK Open champion triumphed 6-4 on the Westfalenhalle stage.

Littler was out sorts in falling 3-0 behind on his European Championship debut, but the Warrington teenager showed his resilience to level at 4-4.

But Littler missed double 18 for a 156 finish and Gilding stepped in to win what proved the penultimate leg before closing out the match.

Littler could only record a match average of 95.39 with a checkout rate of 31 per cent.

Reigning champion Peter Wright was hammered 6-0 by Jermaine Wattimena, while world number one Luke Humphries showed his class in overcoming Nathan Aspinall 6-2.

Humphries produced a stunning 106.49 average in hitting seven 180s.

James Wade won the battle of two former European champions with a 6-3 victory over Rob Cross.

Jonny Clayton defeated Chris Dobey 6-4 and Danny Noppert saw off Joe Cullen 6-2.

Newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker cruised past sixth seed Josh Rock 6-1.

Ricardo Pietreczko edged Damon Heta 6-5 to book a last-16 date with Gilding.