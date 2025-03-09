Luke Littler continues winning streak with defence of Belgian Open title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler defended his Belgian Darts Open title with a convincing 8-5 victory over home favourite Mike de Decker at the Oktoberhallen in Wieze.

It marked the 18-year-old’s third triumph in eight days after he followed up his first UK Open title in Minehead last weekend with a Premier League victory in Brighton on Thursday.

In Belgium, Littler, who earlier saw off Dave Chisnall and James Wade to reach the final, claimed the first break of the night to take a 3-1 lead, only for De Decker – who had never previously been beyond the last eight of a European Tour event – to strike back with a 15-dart finish on bullseye.

The teenager responded by immediately breaking back to restore his two-leg advantage, before his opponent replied with a 115 checkout to keep within touching distance.

But Littler recorded the fifth consecutive break of throw of the match, and then held his own in 12 darts, to take control of the showpiece.

The next leg followed for Littler to put him one away from glory. But world number 21 De Decker broke back for a third time, and then claimed his fifth leg to move to within two of the world champion.

However, Littler took the 13th leg – resisting a showbiz 170 checkout and instead hitting double tops at the second time of asking – to finish with an average of 102.87 to extend his unbeaten run in the tournament to 11 matches, and add a third European title to his collection.